February 14, 2018

I’M SORRY, but Louise Linton is hilarious and I love her.

And this makes it even better: Cattily titled WaPo article about the wife of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is deflated by an embarrassing correction.

She drives all the female-journo social climbers crazy, for all the right reasons, just by existing. From the comments: “Look at Emily Heil. Then look at Louise Linton. Now you know why Emily Heil hates Louise Linton.”

They’re so obvious, and so easily triggered, and that’s what makes it so hilarious.