February 15, 2018

SCIENCE: Biologist Gets a Fake Star Trek Paper Accepted by 4 Dodgy Science Journals. “A new study published – yes, published – in an ‘American’ science journal (and accepted by three others) details how an experimental attempt to cross the transwarp barrier and achieve Warp 10 can have devastating and unforeseen consequences on human physiology. Wait… what? Okay, if you’ve gotten the sense that something might be amiss with this purported science experiment, congratulations: you’re already doing better than the editors of the American Research Journal of Biosciences. They just published this hokum without realising the ‘research’ is actually a thinly disguised storyline of Star Trek: Voyager, Episode 31, ‘Threshold’.”

To be fair, who actually watched Voyager?