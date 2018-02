THE PRICE OF GROWING UP PLAYING SOCCER INSTEAD OF BASEBALL: US Army general says new recruits are not strong enough to throw grenades. “We are finding that there are a large number of trainees that come in that quite frankly just physically don’t have the capacity to throw a hand grenade 20 to 25 to 30 meters. In 10 weeks, we are on a 48-hour period; you are just not going to be able to teach someone how to throw if they haven’t thrown growing up.”