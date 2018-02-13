February 13, 2018

ROGER KIMBALL: Our New Secessionists. “Someday, the sudden efflorescence of incontinent animus against Donald Trump will occupy an interesting section in the annals of psychopathology, furnishing, perhaps, a new chapter for Charles Mackay’s Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds. But for the moment, the political ergot is too freshly distributed into the metabolism of ‘elite’ opinion to be described calmly. We can only stand by and watch, like an anthropologist at some savage ritual, while the natives rage.”