February 13, 2018

LIZ SHELD’S MORNING BRIEF: BY THE BOOK, Flynn Didn’t Lie to the Feds and Much, Much More. “A letter from Senate Judiciary Chair Grassley (R-IA) and Senator Lindsay Graham (R-SC) to notorious liar and former Obama National Security Advisor Susan Rice is raising some eyebrows. The letter asks liar Rice about a freakish email she wrote to herself mere minutes after President Trump was inaugurated on January 20, 2017. The email to herself memorializes, whitewashes or fabricates, you pick which one, a conversation that took place two weeks before and was previously unknown to the public. Oh yeah, this seems totally kosher.”