February 12, 2018

DANGEROUS JOBS: US commandos searching Syria for executed hostages’ remains.

Three officials briefed on the ground searches by U.S. commandos — the first real effort to recover the remains of two American journalists and two American humanitarian aid workers killed from 2014 to 2015 — said they were undertaken on the basis of new intelligence from two ISIS members from London captured last month by Syrian Kurds.

“Intel people are digging hard and directing ground guys to locations,” a counterterrorism official who is not authorized to speak publicly told ABC News.

Two other counterterrorism officials confirmed to ABC News that ground searches have begun and suggested the efforts are limited so far but could be expanded. The remains are believed to be spread out over several sites.