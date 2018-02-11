February 11, 2018
NORTH KOREA’S KIM YO-JONG IS THE NEW STAR FOR THE LIBERAL, TRUMP-DERANGED:
In today’s Trump-deranged America, journalists and like-minded Hollywood celebs painted the sister of North Korea’s brutal dictator as an iconic figure and the vice-president and his wife as ugly Americans. When Friday’s opening ceremony of the Olympics was broadcast that night, rave reviews poured in from the left – for Kim Jong-un’s sister’s alleged side eye glance to Pence.
Kim Yo-jong was seated directly behind Vice-President Pence and his wife, Karen. It appears the awkward seating arrangement was done on purpose, as seating is assigned. All were in South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in’s box.
A national correspondent for the Washington Post mentioned it.
CNN International calls her a star.
Read the whole thing. Whatever his excesses, Roger Ailes had CNN International’s number long ago, but as