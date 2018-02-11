«

February 11, 2018

NORTH KOREA’S KIM YO-JONG IS THE NEW STAR FOR THE LIBERAL, TRUMP-DERANGED:

In today’s Trump-deranged America, journalists and like-minded Hollywood celebs painted the sister of North Korea’s brutal dictator as an iconic figure and the vice-president and his wife as ugly Americans. When Friday’s opening ceremony of the Olympics was broadcast that night, rave reviews poured in from the left – for Kim Jong-un’s sister’s alleged side eye glance to Pence.

Kim Yo-jong was seated directly behind Vice-President Pence and his wife, Karen. It appears the awkward seating arrangement was done on purpose, as seating is assigned. All were in South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in’s box.

A national correspondent for the Washington Post mentioned it.

CNN International calls her a star.

Read the whole thing. Whatever his excesses, Roger Ailes had CNN International’s number long ago, but as Karen Townsend notes at Hot Air, it isn’t just CNN that’s passed the Juche on the left-hand side this weekend. CNN, NBC, the Politico, the Washington Post in both its current and former incarnations (Slate is owned by the Graham family, who sold the Post to Jeff Bezos) are in full Walter Duranty mode this weekend.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 12:53 pm