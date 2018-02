UP A CREEK ONCE AGAIN: “Whoops. CNN Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Michelle Kosinski became the latest person to fall for the North Korean parody Twitter account” DPRK News, retweeting and then deleting this tweet on Justin Trudeau:

You may recall Kosinski from her earlier days as an expert on hazardous deep water flooding dangers:

