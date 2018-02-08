February 8, 2018

CAPITALISM FOR THE WIN: How Elon Musk Beat Russia’s Space Program.

And if you want to do big things, tycoon-based capitalism seems like the way to go, as opposed to corporate-committee-based capitalism: “Musk, with his crude salesmanship and nerdish cultural references, has a dream, described in a white paper he published last year: To colonize Mars. Musk admitted in the white paper that was his only motivation for getting rich. Russia doesn’t really have a dreamer to match.”

There’s never been a Russian D.D. Harriman, even in fiction.