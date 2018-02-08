February 8, 2018

SPENGLER: Political Correctness on the Populist Right.

Poland’s Law and Justice Party government is right wing, Catholic and nationalist. It strongly opposes the European Community’s attempt to impose immigration quotas on its members, in alliance with anothother right-wing populists, Hungary’s Viktor Orban as well as the Czech Republic’s Miloš Zeman. But there is no difference whatever between the American Left’s witch hunt against “micro-aggressions” and the imposition of speech codes at American universities, and the new Polish law. They both criminalize speech that injures self-esteem, and they do so for exactly the same reason.