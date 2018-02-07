February 7, 2018

HMM: Democrat Flips Deep-Red House Seat in Missouri. “Democratic pick Mike Revis turns a heavily GOP state legislative district blue.”

Revis defeated GOP candidate David C. Linton in the special election to replace Rep. John McCaherty, who left the office to focus on his run for Jefferson County executive.

President Trump won the heavily Republican district by a 61-33 margin in the 2016 election. There were three other special elections in the state on Tuesday night, all of which the Republican party defended. However, there were major net swings towards Democrats.

Revis’ win is likely welcome news for Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO), thought to be one of the most vulnerable incumbents facing reelection this year in a state that Trump won by over 18 points.