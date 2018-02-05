February 5, 2018

ANN ALTHOUSE EXPLAINS THINGS: Why is a “Holocaust denier poised to claim GOP nomination in Illinois race for Congress”?

The answer is not that the GOP is skewing Nazi. It’s that there’s a district in Chicago that’s so irretrievably Democratic that no serious Republican candidate will run, and this weirdo is the only Republican candidate. So he’ll get the nomination. Arthur Jones is one of these perennial candidates, running repeatedly, with no hope of winning. He’s run in this district in 7 elections, and he ran for Milwaukee mayor way back in 1976. . . .

Should this be used against the Republican Party? Sure, if you’re into taking whatever comes your way and incorporating it into ruthless propaganda for your party. Ironically, that would be Naziish.