February 5, 2018

MORE GRAND JURORS SHOULD EXERCISE SUPERVISION: Tucson grand jurors rebel against drug prosecutions. “The 269th Pima County Grand Jury could not be controlled like that. That 16-member grand jury met from July to October last year, one of two county grand juries meeting twice a week in Tucson at the time. But this one was led by a criminal-defense attorney and populated by freethinkers who took to heart their role as ‘conscience of the community.’ They went so far as to decline to indict people even though there was enough evidence to show probable cause, foreman Natman Schaye and others told me. That, in essence, is grand-jury nullification — not carrying out the law because, in the jury’s opinion, it is unjust.”