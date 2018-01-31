January 31, 2018

JORDAN PETERSON AT PRAGER U: Fix Yourself (Video).

Still at #1 on Amazon’s Kindle list of self-help books: Jordan Peterson’s 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos.

Related: Rod Dreher on “Jordan Peterson, Preacher:” “Peterson’s deep concern for the well-being of young men is transparently obvious. Where hardly anyone else seems to care for them, and they are constantly pathologized and stifled by the ascendant orthodoxies of the culture, Peterson is drawn out in compassion towards them. He observes that such young men in particular have been starved of compassion, encouragement, and support. There is a hunger there that the Church should be addressing.”