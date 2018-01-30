«
»

January 30, 2018

THE CHIPS ARE DOWN: Bone Marrow and Heart Attack. “They have learned that a bizarre accumulation of mutated stem cells in bone marrow increases a person’s risk of dying within a decade, usually from a heart attack or stroke, by 40 or 50 percent. They named the condition with medical jargon: clonal hematopoiesis of indeterminate potential. CHIP has emerged as a risk for heart attack and stroke that is as powerful as high LDL or high blood pressure but it acts independently of them. And CHIP is not uncommon.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 4:00 pm