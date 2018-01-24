January 24, 2018

TOO MANY SCANDALS: Howie Carr: Time To Abolish The FBI. “The G-men have degenerated into nothing more than a racketeering enterprise, a banana republic-style criminal conspiracy of vast proportions.”

And, living in Boston, Carr has had more exposure than most to Bureau perfidy:

This is, after all, the FBI. They lie like a rug, always have, always will. Think about Zip Connolly ­— “decorated” FBI agent now doing life in a Florida prison for a gangland hit in Florida. Or H. Paul Rico, another G-man who died in a prison hospital in Oklahoma after being arrested for yet another organized-crime rubout in Oklahoma. And this is just the Boston office, where gangster Stevie Flemmi told the DEA that he and Whitey Bulger were bribing six — six! —agents. Boston, the same FBI office where the agents knew that a hood named Teddy Deegan was going to be hit, and by whom. Yet they let it happen and then allowed four innocent men to be framed for the murder in order to protect the serial-killing brother of Flemmi, who after all was paying them all off. As evil as all this stuff is, it pales in comparison to what it now appears was an attempted coup by the top brass of the FBI.

If you can’t trust your secret police, what kind of country do you live in?