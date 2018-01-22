January 22, 2018

CHANGE: Leaked document shows White House plan for major rural infrastructure program. “White House officials are expected to unveil an infrastructure plan next week that will largely focus on improving rural economies through improved transportation, internet access, and other resources, according to a leaked document. The $1 trillion plan circulated by the Trump administration, which Axios obtained on Monday, would allocate 25 percent of the total appropriation to a rural infrastructure program in parts of the U.S. that currently lack high-speed internet and public transit, and whose roads and bridges are in disrepair. The program would also aim to improve water supply and maritime ports in areas where both are lacking. . . . Trump has long talked about pursuing a bipartisan infrastructure plan that would address structurally deficient transportation systems and roads, curb traffic congestion in major metropolitan areas, among other proposals. Sources close to the White House have said the plan would aim to reduce federal government spending on infrastructure and encourage private investments.”