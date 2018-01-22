January 22, 2018

HMM: New California law will automatically register illegal immigrants to vote.

In 2015, the state passed a law called the California New Motor Voter Act to increase voter rolls by simplifying the process to register to vote.

The legislation, which goes into effect April 1, will automatically register people who apply for a new driver’s license or new state ID at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

California has long provided driver’s licenses to anyone who claims to be in the country legally, whether they provide proof or not, which means illegal aliens will be registered to vote, WND reports.

The only way a person won’t have their information at the DMV automatically sent to the Secretary of State’s Office for registration is if they opt out.