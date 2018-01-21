January 21, 2018

SEXISM IN FASHION: Presenting Men As Pigs And Dogs. “I can’t decide whether to laugh or cry at this idiocy. On one hand, it demoralizes the models in the show even though it is the male models who have reported being victims of sexual harassment. Why would the male models agree to wear such humiliating outfits? It makes them look like the predators themselves. Is this really the image they are going for? On the other hand, the men as dogs and pigs is derogatory towards all men. What if they dressed Jews or women etc. in such outfits?”

Actually, in Paris, portraying Jews as pigs and dogs is becoming steadily more popular.