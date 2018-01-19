January 19, 2018
NEW CIVILITY WATCH: Andrea Mitchell: Dems Must Get Deal ‘Written in Blood’ to Avoid Shutdown.
Earlier today: “CBS This Morning co-host John Dickerson on Friday touted Democratic talking points regarding a government shutdown. Talking to Senator Cory Gardner, Dickerson tried to explain away demanding a DACA fix in return for keeping the government open. He lectured the Republican: ‘Nothing focuses the mind like a hanging.’”
Earlier:
- NBC’S RACHEL MADDOW SHOW SPARKED FBI INVESTIGATION INTO DEATH THREATS AGAINST MCCONNELL, PRUITT.
- Rand Paul: Recovery after attack ‘was a living hell.’
- Bernie Bro James T. Hodgkinson, Attempted Assassin Of Steve Scalise, Already Being Erased From History.
- FCC Chairman Ajit Pai canceled his appearance at CES because of death threats.
- Terry McAuliffe says he’d punch Trump: ‘You’d have to pick him up off the floor.’
As Steve says, come and see the violence inherent in the leftism.