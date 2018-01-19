January 19, 2018

THIS IS NOTHING TO BE PROUD OF: Tennessee’s Haircut Cops Bust Barbers Who Lack High School Diplomas.

So we got some reform last year with legislation from State Sen. Mark Green (now running for Marsha Blackburn’s congressional seat) and Rep. Martin Daniel’s bill to make licensing boards justify their requirements. If it were up to me I’d get rid of them root and branch. But at the very least, these boards should have a majority of members who aren’t in the profession being protected from competition. Er, I mean, “regulated for the benefit of the public.” Okay, no, actually I was right the first time.