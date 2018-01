JUST BECAUSE COLIN KAEPERNICK IS A POSTURING FOOL DOESN’T MEAN THERE ISN’T A PROBLEM WITH POLICE ACCOUNTABILITY: “Cleveland police officer: I shot suspect, killing him, after he declined to get out of car, reached for gun. Witnesses: The suspect was kneeling on the ground with his hands up when the officer shot him in the back of the head. Jury: Excessive force. District court: Pay $4 mil. Sixth Circuit: Affirmed. (The officer is still on the force.)”