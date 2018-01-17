January 17, 2018

YEAH, AND CORY BOOKER JUST SCREAMED AT ONE OF THEM IN A WAY NO GOP SENATOR WOULD BE PERMITTED TO SCREAM AT A DEMOCRAT WOMAN: Trump’s first year in office was the year of the woman.

It is a feat so great that President Barack Obama was unable to accomplish it.

President George W. Bush did better than his republican predecessors, but still fell a bit short.

Even President Bill Clinton came under fire from women’s organizations for his shortcomings on delivering a cabinet that “looks like America.”

The unattainable feat?

Hiring an astounding number of women for senior-level positions in the White House.

Luckily for women everywhere, in 2018 it has finally been accomplished.

Naturally, Vogue has written about it. Cosmopolitan has shouted it from the rooftops, as has MSNBC and every other liberal news outlet.

If only that last part were true.

Despite impressive hiring practices during his first year in the White House, President Donald Trump has received little to no credit for his choice of women for the most senior positions on his cabinet, as well as the West Wing.