January 16, 2018

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: President Nobama: Trump is commonsensically undoing, piece by piece, the main components of Obama’s legacy. “Donald Trump continues to baffle. Never Trump Republicans still struggle to square the circle of quietly agreeing so far with most of his policies, as they loudly insist that his record is already nullified by its supposedly odious author. Or surely it soon will be discredited by the next Trumpian outrage. Or his successes belong to congressional and Cabinet members, while his failures are all his own. Rarely do they seriously reflect on what otherwise over the last year might have been the trajectory of a Clinton administration.”

I find that Trump looks a lot better if you focus on what he does, as opposed to what he tweets, and what people say about him.