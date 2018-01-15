January 15, 2018

NO. Cooking With Your Mouth: Why using a knife for chopping your carrots is so last year.

Chopping up food with your teeth before spitting it into your mixing bowl is not going to be the big food trend of 2018. For a while, though, it was touch and go.

When a video appeared at the beginning of the year showing a woman preparing the ingredients for Christmas turkey stuffing with her mouth it picked up more than a million views in a matter of days. There she was, gamely dicing garlic, onion, carrot and celery with her incisors, grinding spices with her molars and whisking eggs and softening butter with her tongue, before regurgitating it all into a bowl to be mixed and stuffed into the waiting turkey.