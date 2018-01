TO BE FAIR, IT WASN’T A DRILL, IT WAS A FUCKUP: ‘This Is Not a Drill.’ Hawaii Just Sent Out an Incoming Missile Alert. It Was a Mistake. It must have been awfully disconcerting to have this pop up on people’s phones, and it took nearly 40 minutes to send out the message that it was a mistake.

Sounds like the planned FCC reboot of the wireless alert system can’t come too soon.

UPDATE: It’s all explained here.

ANOTHER UPDATE: “Possible hack?”