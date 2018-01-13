January 13, 2018

DON SURBER: Men Are Expendable.

The top two jobs in workplace deaths — timber and fishing — don’t pay much. Outside of airline pilots (and there were no commercial aviation deaths last year), I don’t see many high-paying jobs on the list.

But Merline is on to something. Men take risks. They start companies and become billionaires. Women marry billionaires. Or are their daughters. Oh sure, there’s Oprah. But the five richest women in the world — Alice Walton, Jacqueline Mars, Maria Franca Fissolo, Susanne Klatten, and Laurene Powell Jobs — are either widows or daughters.

The notion that men and women are the same is silly. We have the same rights, of course, but our biological functions are different.