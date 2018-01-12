January 12, 2018

NBC’S RACHEL MADDOW SHOW SPARKED FBI INVESTIGATION INTO DEATH THREATS AGAINST MCCONNELL, PRUITT:

Drinking while watching MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show led to death threats against Republicans Mitch McConnell and Scott Pruitt that sparked an FBI investigation. An individual admitted to sending threatening tweets against the Senate majority leader and Environmental Protection Agency administrator, according to the EPA’s inspector general investigation document, first reported by E&E News.

Earlier:

● Rand Paul: Recovery after attack ‘was a living hell.’

● Bernie Bro James T. Hodgkinson, Attempted Assassin Of Steve Scalise, Already Being Erased From History.

● FCC Chairman Ajit Pai canceled his appearance at CES because of death threats.

● Terry McAuliffe says he’d punch Trump: ‘You’d have to pick him up off the floor.’

As Steve just said in response to that last item, come and see the violence inherent in the leftism.