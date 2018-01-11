January 11, 2018

BRENDAN O’NEILL: The Misogyny of #MeToo: The rage against Katie Roiphe exposes feminism’s hatred of women. “The outpouring of hatred for Roiphe has been astonishing, even by the low standards of Twitter debate and 21st-century virtual intolerance. Guardian feminist Jessica Valenti swiftly did to Roiphe what she accuses men of doing to female journalists: tried to silence her. . . . We are now starting to see that #MeToo is not a pro-woman movement at all. It is a highly politicised campaign driven by, and benefiting, well-connected women in culture and the media, who must maintain their alleged victim status at all costs because it is leverage for them in terms both of their career and their moral authority in public discussion. This is why they respond with such unforgiving, misogynistic fury to any woman who questions them.”

Feminism isn’t a liberation movement. It’s a self-herding device for lefty women. The angry mob isn’t an unfortunate side effect, it’s the whole point.