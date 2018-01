THE OBVIOUS SOLUTION IS A LIFESAVING NATIONAL PROGRAM OF COSMETIC SURGERY: Dissatisfaction with breasts may mean fewer self-checks for cancer. “Women who are unhappy with the size of their breasts — whether too big or too small — may be less likely to perform self-exams to check for signs of breast cancer, new research suggests. These women are also more likely to put off seeing a doctor if they do find a suspicious lump in their breast, the study found.”