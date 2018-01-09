January 9, 2018

WORSE THINGS HAPPEN AT SEA: Watch: Cruise from hell sailed right through “bomb cyclone” despite storm forecast. “According to the video’s YouTube page, the ship consistently rocked for three days, people were sleeping in the hallways because water was leaking into their rooms, and some were walking around the ship wearing life jackets. In the video you see water everywhere – drenched carpets, water dripping from elevators, water splashing into the ship’s windows. A sign rocks back and forth, people walk at angles because of the tilt, upside-down outdoor furniture is chaotically piled, doors swing open on their own, and once the ship is out of the storm, it’s covered in ice.”