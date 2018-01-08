January 8, 2018

VARIOUS AUTHORITIES HAVE LET HER GET AWAY WITH AN AWFUL LOT: Ex-Professor Deborah Frisch Jailed Again.

When last we reported on notorious cyberstalker Deborah Frisch, the deranged former psychology professor had been arrested in Bend, Oregon, on fugitive warrants from Colorado. Frisch had failed to appear at a November court hearing on two felony charges related to her continued harassment of Jeff Goldstein. In 2006, Frisch made national headlines when she resigned from her position at the University of Arizona after using her school computer to post obscene threats to Goldstein and his family. Since then, she “has accumulated a fantastic record of legal troubles” including stalking charges in Oregon. . . .

More than a year later, it seems, Frisch’s modus operandi is unchanged, but some people still haven’t figured this out. On Dec. 29, a judge in Deschutes County, Oregon, signed Frisch’s release from jail, despite the fact that Frisch was a fugitive being held on a no-bond warrant pending extradition to Colorado. Almost immediately, Frisch was back on Twitter, posting messages that Goldstein considered threatening to himself and his family. She posted messages aimed at Goldstein, his wife and the school their children attend. Goldstein was understandably shocked by the Oregon judge’s decision to release Frisch. . . .

Finally, however, it seems Colorado officials convinced authorities in Oregon that they had been wrong to release Frisch, but when police showed up to arrest her Friday, she evidently caused such a scene that she was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. She will reportedly be arraigned at a court hearing Monday.

The question is, what can be done with Frisch, who clearly has a psychotic fixation on Goldstein and has been harassing him for 12 years? Frisch seems unable to restrain herself from this type of behavior.