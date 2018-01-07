January 7, 2018

ELITES CAN’T BELIEVE TRUMP ACTUALLY WILL DEFEND AMERICA: Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich is amused by the reactions up and down the Northeast Corridor to President Donald Trump’s decision to terminate U.S. aid to Pakistan.

“It has so thoroughly shocked the elites that we actually are going to protect America, and defend America, and that we’re actually going to render judgment,” Gingrich told radio host John Catsimatidis in an interviewed aired on 970 AM. “That is such a shocking moment for a lot of our elites that they don’t know how to deal with it.” LifeZette political reporter Kathryn Blackhurst pulls together multiple comments on the same theme by Gingrich, CIA Director Mike Pompeo and British Prime Minister Teresa May.