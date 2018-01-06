January 6, 2018

RIP: Astronaut John Young, the 12th man to walk on the moon and who famously smuggled a corned beef sandwich into orbit, dies aged 87.

Young served as command module pilot on Apollo 10, the critical dry run for the Apollo 11 landing, before “the Apollo 16 mission in April 1972, his fourth space flight, took Young to the lunar surface,” and he served as commander on that mission. “Young’s fifth space mission was as commander of the inaugural flight of NASA’s first space shuttle, Columbia, in 1981.” His last flight was the ninth space shuttle mission, which deployed its Spacelab payload for the first time.

This detail from his Gemini days though, is the best:

That’s valuable zero gravity space research for the future of mankind, right there.