January 6, 2018

OVERLOOKED: New tax law is a huge win for renters. “For over a century, the federal tax code catered to homeowners and treated renters like second-class citizens. Homeowners have been able to deduct interest on their mortgages, home-equity loans and property taxes. Meanwhile, everyone — including renters — footed the bill for these deductions by paying higher rates. The new tax law at last begins leveling the playing field between renters and homeowners.”

Plus: “Democrats are usually eager to slap taxes on millionaires. But now, they’re so desperate to discredit GOP tax reform that they’re defending deductions for the nation’s wealthiest homeowners in expensive East and West coast enclaves.”