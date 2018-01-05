January 5, 2018

THE NEW YORK TIMES’ ART CRITICS SAY THAT THE MET SHOULD BE FREE FOR EVERYONE but some readers note the hypocrisy:

I notice that the front page of the Times issue in which this appears announces the the Times is increasing the price of the Monday-Saturday [edition] from $2.50 to $3.00. Interesting timing.

Plus:

Certainly, free access to great art is a wonderful idea. But good journalism is just as important to society. So why isn’t the New York Times given away for free at news stands? Why am I expected to pay for my subscription?

I say, free access to the New York Times is a basic human right! After all, if you can say “It’s art and it belongs to humanity and we are all entitled to view it without paying for the experience regardless of where we reside,” then how about the fact that the news the NYT reports is happening to all of humanity. Why, by charging for it, they’re stealing our common heritage!