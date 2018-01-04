January 4, 2018

FROM ANN ALTHOUSE, A WARNING: “If so, then Bannon serves his own ambition when he offers up material with which to take down Trump. That should be a reason to mistrust him, but if you hate Trump and want him destroyed, you welcome Bannon, the man you once loathed. Should liberals allow their anti-Trump passion to speed Bannon along? Maybe they think that Bannon is so ugly and ridiculous and obviously evil that he could never get very far if he decides to run for President, but it’s that kind of thinking that let Trump get so much traction that he could not be stopped.”

The Germans thought they were being smart when they put Lenin on that train, too.