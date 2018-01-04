January 4, 2018

REMEMBER WHEN PAYING TAXES WAS “PATRIOTIC,” AND TRYING TO MINIMIZE THEM WAS HEARTLESS TREASON? Andrew Cuomo: New York exploring ways to circumvent GOP tax overhaul.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that the state government would explore a “major” overhaul of its tax system to circumvent the cap on state and local tax deductions imposed by Republicans at the federal level.

“We must protect New York taxpayers from this assault,” said Cuomo at his state of the state address. Cuomo has proven to be the most vocal critic of the new $10,000 limit on the deductibility of state and local taxes.