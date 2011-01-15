December 30, 2017

NEW CIVILITY WATCH. OR, QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED:

● What Changes Will We Make After the Giffords Shooting?

—Alec Baldwin, the Huffington Post, January 15, 2011.

● HuffPost Editor Reveals New Year’s Resolution: ‘Kill All Men.’

—The Daily Caller, yesterday.

As Jon Gabriel wrote at Ricochet in June after a self-professed Bernie Bro shot Republican Congressman Steve Scalise, “Democrats want it both ways and, considering the media’s left-wing views, they usually get it. But it’s impossible for voters to believe their ‘love trumps hate’ slogans when hate is nearly all they offer.”