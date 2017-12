POSSIBLE SWATTING VICTIM KILLED IN RAID IN WICHITA, KANSAS: “A man was killed by police Thursday night in Wichita, Kansas, when officers responded to a false report of a hostage situation. The online gaming community is saying the dead man was the victim of a swatting prank, where trolls call in a fake emergency and force SWAT teams to descend on a target’s house. If that’s true, this would be the first reported swatting-related death.”