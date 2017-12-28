December 28, 2017

WHY ARE DEMOCRAT-DOMINATED ORGANIZATIONS SUCH CESSPITS OF SCOPOPHILIA? CNBC director accused of spying on teenage nanny with bathroom cam.

NBC’s alumni include Al Franken, David Letterman, the late Roger Ailes, and yes, Donald Trump. At the start of this year’s fall season, its on-air talent included Matt Lauer, Chris Matthews, and fabulists Brian Williams and Al Sharpton. Then there’s management’s creepy attempt at squashing Ronan Farrow’s reporting on Harvey Weinstein. That’s some corporate culture going on at NBC and its affiliated networks.

“Our media crowd is just one big Harper Valley PTA,” Glenn noted last week in regards to the Chris Matthews’ scandal report, “So basically, all the people on the teevee going on about ‘have you no decency, sir?’ are predators and pervs.” And peeping toms, if the New York Daily News’ article is correct.