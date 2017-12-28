«
December 28, 2017

SHEILA JACKSON LEE IS THE PERFECT FACE FOR THE DEMOCRATS: Woman accused of racism by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee is human-rights activist.

The woman Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee accused of racism is a celebrated photojournalist who helped document human-rights abuses in war-torn Guatemala during the 1980s.

Jean-Marie Simon, whose first-class seat on a United Airlines flight was given to Ms. Jackson Lee, Texas Democrat, lived and worked in Guatemala during the turbulent decade that saw the military seize control of the government in a coup. Hundreds of thousands of Guatemalans were killed or “disappeared” during the conflict.

Now a teacher, Ms. Simon, 63, is the author of “Guatemala: Eternal Spring Eternal Tyranny.” A 2012 blog post on Amnesty International saidMs. Simon donated 1,000 copies of her book to schools and universities in Guatemala “to keep the truth of what happened alive.”

In a tweet Tuesday, Ms. Jackson Lee suggested Ms. Simon was upset about her seat being given away because it was given to an “African-American woman.”

I also think that someone with Lee’s documented history of abusing her position has no business on the Homeland Security committee, much less as ranking member on the Transportation Security committee.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:30 am