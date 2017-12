LINDA SARSOUR: You Have No Right to Tell Us We Can’t Kill Jews.

The full quote, in case you think the headline might be hyperbolic:

“Nobody gets to tell an occupied people how to respond to their own oppression and the continued stripping of their humanity, agency and land whether they are Palestinians or not. Nobody. Oppressed people determine how, when and where to resist. They set the parameters.”

In other words, you have no right to tell them they can’t kill Jews.