December 26, 2017

KNOW YOUR PLACE, PEASANTS! (APOLOGIES EDITION): United apologizes to passenger booted for congresswoman.

UPDATE: Not unusual for Sheila Jackson Lee.

And Jean-Marie Simon emails: “Unfortunately, United has not issued a formal apology. I filed a complaint form with United four days ago. An agent called me from a call center and personally apologized, but I have not received a formal written apology from United. Further, the AP story conflates what happened at the gate with the ‘apology:’ the $500 voucher was what the gate agent gave me after he initially offered $300. He told me to take the $500 and get on the plane or to find another flight.”

The voucher isn’t enough. United needs to make a public apology, and to restore her the 140,000 miles she used to get the first-class seat that was taken from her and given to a self-important, entitled congresswoman.