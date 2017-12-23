December 23, 2017

RESERVATIONS ARE FOR THE LITTLE PEOPLE: Woman accuses United of giving her seat to Houston’s Sheila Jackson Lee. “A passenger on a flight from Houston to Washington D.C. has accused United Airlines of giving her first-class seat to U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee. D-Houston, and then threatening to remove her from the plane for complaining and snapping a photo of the Houston congresswoman. ‘It was just so completely humiliating,’ said Jean-Marie Simon, a 63-year-old attorney and private school teacher who used 140,000 miles on Dec. 3 to purchase the first-class tickets to take her from Washington D.C. to Guatemala and back home.”

Sheila Jackson Lee’s response is — wait for it, wait for it — that she’s a racist for complaining.