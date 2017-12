HOLLYWOOD IN DECLINE: Even with ‘Star Wars’ surge, moviegoing could hit 22-year low. Blame bad sequels, rising ticket prices and streaming.

Well, that’s part of it. Also, the scandals and the politics have damaged Hollywood’s brand.

UPDATE (From Ed): There’s also the One Reason Media Refuse to Cite for Bad Box Office, which, predictably, the L.A. Times doesn’t cite in the first link above.