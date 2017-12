THIS WAS A CASE THAT THEY KNEW WOULD GO TO TRIAL AND RECEIVE SCRUTINY, AND YET: The Government Has Screwed Up the Bundy Case Even Worse Than We Realized: A federal judge declared a mistrial in the case of Cliven Bundy’s armed standoff due to government misconduct.. As Clark Neily said on Facebook, 97% of criminal cases are plea-bargained and never go to trial; imagine what goes on there.