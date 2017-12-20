December 20, 2017

GLAD TO SEE THAT HARVEY WEINSTEIN’S MANY FEMALE ENABLERS AREN’T GETTING A PASS: Meryl Streep #SheKnew posters pop up in Los Angeles amid backlash over Harvey Weinstein comments.

Related: Anita Hill is not Hollywood’s answer to Harvey Weinstein. ‘They all do it’ defense of Clinton doesn’t fly.. “Hill had the chance to stand up for numerous women who were being sexually mistreated by a powerful man. Instead, she chose to defend that man and cast doubt on his accusers. So much for every woman deserving to be believed. During former president Bill Clinton’s sexual misconduct scandals, Hill was interviewed by Tim Russert and Gwen Ifill of NBC News on Meet the Press. They asked her directly about accusations made by Kathleen Willey, Paula Jones and others. Her reaction would cause a great deal of shock today, and the women of entertainment need to know what she said then because it affects how much confidence they should invest in her now.”