December 20, 2017

HUSH MONEY: Pennsylvania House Democrats pay $248K to settle sexual harassment complaint against 40-year lawmaker.. “A payment of $248,000 went to resolve a complaint in 2015 against State Rep. Thomas Caltagirone, a Democratic lawmaker from Berks County, by a longtime legislative staffer. The settlement included a nondisclosure agreement, according to a source familiar with the matter. . . . It was not clear whether Caltagirone, who faced a separate and widely publicized sexual harassment complaint in the mid-1990s, was disciplined or reprimanded after the 2015 payout. House Democrats would not discuss details of the case, and Caltagirone did not respond to requests for comment.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:16 am