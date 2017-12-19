December 19, 2017

FUNNY HOW THE ALT-RIGHT AND THE ACADEMIC LEFT SO OFTEN AGREE WITH EACH OTHER: “Ta-Nehisi Coates Deletes Twitter Account Amid Cornel West Feud…West criticized Coates as the ‘neoliberal* face of the black freedom struggle’ while claiming that Coates ‘fetishizes white supremacy.’ Now, in the fallout of West’s criticism, Coates has deleted his widely followed Twitter account. Late last night, Coates highlighted a number of instances of people co-signing and endorsing West’s column. Eventually, he noted that white nationalist Richard Spencer embraced West’s opinion,” retweeting Spencer’s tweet that West is “not wrong” that “Coates fetishizes white supremacy.”

As Rod Dreher warned earlier this year, the elite left “needs to know [that] you aren’t going to be able to count on conservative people like me to help you oppose the alt-right, because you are their ‘respectable’ left-wing mirror image.”

Why, it’s as if Ta-Nehisi Coates’ inflammatory rhetoric gives whiteness power or something.